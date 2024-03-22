ASAP Kerala invites applications for cybersecurity course

March 22, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

ASAP Kerala has launched an industry-backed cybersecurity course in response to the increasing demand for cybersecurity professionals.

According to a press note, the online programme equips students with the essential skills and knowledge needed to navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape. It will provide students with hands-on experience in identifying vulnerabilities, implementing robust security measures, and mitigating cyber attacks. The course will also feature expert instruction from industry professionals.

With no prior experience necessary to apply, the programme is accessible to beginners. Those interested in enrolling for the course can obtain further details by contacting ASAP Kerala at 9495999630 or by visiting the official website: https://asapkerala.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.