ASAP Kerala gets DGCA approval for drone tech course

May 10, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala has obtained recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to provide drone pilot training and certification. The approval will enable the agency to offer a 96-hour executive programme in small category drone piloting course that can be completed in just 16 days. It will also involve a five-day DGCA licensing programme.

According to a press note, the course will cover various aspects of drone technology such as 3D mapping, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) survey, UAV assembly and programming, and aerial cinematography. Ernakulam-based Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems Pvt Ltd. is the training partner for ASAP Kerala.

The course is open to anyone above 18 years who has passed the 10th standard and has a passport. The fee for the course is ₹42,952. The successful completion of the course will enable participants to fly drones legally both in India and abroad.

For further information, contact ASAP Kerala on 9495999623 or 9495999709.