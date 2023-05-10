ADVERTISEMENT

ASAP Kerala gets DGCA approval for drone tech course

May 10, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Kerala has obtained recognition from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to provide drone pilot training and certification. The approval will enable the agency to offer a 96-hour executive programme in small category drone piloting course that can be completed in just 16 days. It will also involve a five-day DGCA licensing programme.

According to a press note, the course will cover various aspects of drone technology such as 3D mapping, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) survey, UAV assembly and programming, and aerial cinematography. Ernakulam-based Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Systems Pvt Ltd. is the training partner for ASAP Kerala.

The course is open to anyone above 18 years who has passed the 10th standard and has a passport. The fee for the course is ₹42,952. The successful completion of the course will enable participants to fly drones legally both in India and abroad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For further information, contact ASAP Kerala on 9495999623 or 9495999709.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US