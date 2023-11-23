ASAP Kerala enters into tie-up with dSPACE

November 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

State-run skill development agency ASAP Kerala has forged a strategic partnership with dSPACE, a Germany-based global leader in mechatronics system software technology, to provide jobs for skilled youth in Kerala.

ASAP Kerala chairperson and managing director Usha Titus and dSPACE India Software and Technologies Pvt. Ltd. managing director Franklin George signed a Memorandum of Agreement at the office of Principal Secretary, Higher Education, Ishita Roy on November 23.

dSPACE will recruit 100 candidates who successfully complete specific skill training as part of the agreement. The technology provider inaugurated its India operations at Kinfra Park in Kazhakuttam recently.

Both parties have also agreed to develop industry-relevant skill courses. ASAP will conduct specialised courses and training to enhance the employability of candidates.

Director in-charge of Technical Education Rajasree M.S, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Registrar A. Praveen and dSPACE vice-president Elmer Schmidt were also present on the occasion.

