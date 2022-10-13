ASAP Kerala collaborates with Kasaragod district panchayat for skilling women

ADVERTISEMENT

ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) Kerala is collaborating with the Kasaragod district panchayat to implement the ‘Dharppanam’ skill training project for women who face limited employment opportunities due to education gaps after Plus Two.

Those completing the courses will be given certificates issued by Sree Narayana Guru Open University.

The programme offers skill training to candidates in three trades — certificate in accounting technician, artisanal bakery, and community mobiliser.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, Kasaragod district panchayat is the organising and funding partner while ASAP Kerala is the skill development partner and will offer industry-relevant courses.

The project has been launched for 250 women who have been divided into eight batches. They are undergoing training at the skill development centres at Cheruvathur, Hosdurg and Kasaragod.

The initiative will soon be scaled up to accommodate 500 candidates.