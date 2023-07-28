HamberMenu
ASAP Kerala and Technical Education dept. introduce DVoc courses

July 28, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

ASAP Kerala and Technical Education department have jointly introduced Diploma in Vocational (DVoc) courses for students in selected polytechnics across the State for students who have completed Class X.

The unique three-year course, recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the National Skills Qualification Framework, offers specialised training in fields like printing technology, hospitality management, automobile technician, and multimedia and graphics.

Unlike the conventional diploma programmes in polytechnics, the DVoc course focusses on providing comprehensive industrial training to students, aimed at honing their practical skills and enhancing employability. Student will undergo six months of on-the-job training every year, enabling them to gain real-world experience and develop relevant skills in their chosen domain. The classes are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to enable students to balance work commitments while pursuing their studies, a press note said.

