ASAP invites applications for English trainer course

September 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Community Skill Park at Lakkidi, near here, has invited applications for its 400-hour communicative English trainer course.

The programme consists of 171 hours of classroom training, 120 hours of internship, and 109 hours of self training.

Graduates can apply for this weekend/holiday batch of ASAP. Officials said that it was the only communicative English trainer programme in the country recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

On successful completion, the participants will get NCVET-British Council Aptis certificates. For details, ASAP officials can be contacted at 8089736215.

