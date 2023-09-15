HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

ASAP invites applications for English trainer course

September 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Community Skill Park at Lakkidi, near here, has invited applications for its 400-hour communicative English trainer course.

The programme consists of 171 hours of classroom training, 120 hours of internship, and 109 hours of self training.

Graduates can apply for this weekend/holiday batch of ASAP. Officials said that it was the only communicative English trainer programme in the country recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

On successful completion, the participants will get NCVET-British Council Aptis certificates. For details, ASAP officials can be contacted at 8089736215.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.