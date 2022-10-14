ASAP invites applications for Communicative English trainer course

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) has invited applications for the NCVET-certified Communicative English Trainer Course. Offline classes will be conducted at the Community Skill Park (CSP) at Kulakkada, in Kollam, during weekends. The last date for accepting applications is October 17 and the course duration is 400 hours. For more details, contact: 9495999660.
