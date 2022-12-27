ADVERTISEMENT

ASAP begins fresh batch of English trainer course

December 27, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) Community Skill Park at Lakkidi, near here, has begun admission for its next batch of Communicative English trainer course. The fresh batch is beginning in January 2023.

ASAP officials claimed here on Tuesday that that it was the only Communicative English trainer programme in the country recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

They said that the 400-hour programme would give an upper hand for the candidates to become soft skill trainers. Graduates are eligible to apply. The last date to apply is December 31.

For details, candidates can contact ASAP officials at 9539052153 or 9495999703, or visit www.asapkerala.gov.in

