GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asan taught us that poetry emanated from the soul, says Sanoo

January 16, 2024 10:05 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Critic M.K. Sanoo speaking at the death centenary of poet Kumaran Asan.

Critic M.K. Sanoo speaking at the death centenary of poet Kumaran Asan.

 

At a time when a soulless arrangement of words was considered poetry, Kumaran Asan taught society that poetry emanated from the burning of the soul, critic M.K. Sanoo said here on Tuesday. 

He was inaugurating the death centenary of the poet at Adhyapaka Bhavan.  

“It is enough to learn the poetry of Asan to understand that poetry turns the poison of life into nectar. A poet is fundamentally impudent. Poets are not created by awards. These are times when there is competition to praise those in power. Our society has turned into one without standards and values. Nehru and Patel wanted people to fast when Gandhi was assassinated. But today’s discussion is whether Gandhi’s assassin was a hero. It is important to study Asan in order to establish higher values in society,” Mr. Sanoo said.

Critic M. Thomas Mathew said Asan elevated individuals into a spiritual realm at a time when society was celebrating physicality.

Related Topics

Malayalam literature

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.