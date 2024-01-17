Asan Smrithi, marking the death centenary of Kumaran Asan, begins at Pallana

January 17, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

‘Asan Smrithi’, a two-day programme to mark the death centenary of Mahakavi Kumaran Asan began at Pallana Kumarakodi on Wednesday.

After laying floral tributes at the Asan memorial, A.M. Ariff, MP, inaugurated the commemoration meeting in the morning. Later, talks were held on various topics.

Kumaran Asan death centenary meeting will be inaugurated by Minister for Culture Saji Cherian on Thursday at 3.30 p.m. Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, will preside.

The programme is jointly organised by the Kumaran Asan Smaraka Samiti, Pallana, and the Kumaran Asan National Institute of Culture, Thonnakal.

