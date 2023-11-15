HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asafak Alam is the only convict to get death sentence in Kerala this year

November 15, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Asafak Alam, the migrant labourer from Bihar, happens to be the only convict to be given capital punishment in Kerala this year.

K. Soman, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, who is also the special judge for trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children, gave Alam the death sentence after he was convinced that the case belonged to the ‘rarest of rare’ for which the death penalty could be prescribed.

Last year, the Additional District Court-II, Mavelikkara, gave the death penalty to Lablu Hussain, a Bangladesh native, for brutally killing an elderly couple at Venmony, near Chengannur, in 2019.

Earlier, then Thiruvananthapuram Principal District and Sessions Judge V. Shircy convicted a techie, Nino Mathew, for killing the three-year-old daughter and mother-in-law of his colleague and lover Anu Shanthi. Mathew was given the death sentence in 2016. The court awarded life imprisonment to Shanthi for conniving with Mathew in the double murder.

ALSO READ
Aluva child rape and murder | Accused deserves the death sentence, says judge

The trial in the sensational murder of a law student at Perumbavoor in 2016 saw N. Anilkumar, then Principal District and Sessions Judge, convicting the accused, Amer-ul-Islam, and awarding him the death sentence. The conviction in the case was influenced by the punishment awarded to the accused in the Nirbhaya case in New Delhi, where a young girl was raped, tortured, and killed in a moving bus. While the Nirbhaya case triggered a series of public protests demanding justice for the victim and steps for women’s safety, the Perumbavoor case led to an uproar in the State as the incident took place at a time when the State was heading for Assembly polls.

ALSO READ
Aluva child murder case | Kerala Government hails verdict

The cruelty committed to the victim in the Perumbavoor case resembled the fate of the woman in the Nirbhaya case, where some of the accused were given the death sentence. The Perumbavoor girl, who sustained 51 wounds in her body, had resisted the sexual attack on her, legal sources said.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.