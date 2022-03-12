As water becomes scarce, wild elephants raid plantations

Cardamom crops in Idukki suffer heavy damage in attacks

Wild elephants are constantly raiding the human habitations of Santhanpara and Chinnakanal grama panchayats on the forest fringes, causing large-scale damage to crops. According to local residents, the elephant attacks have gone up with the rising temperature. They say the main reason for wild animals entering the cultivated areas is the shortage of water and fodder in the forest areas of Mathikettan Shola. A few days ago, cardamom crops at Pethotty was destroyed by elephants. A shed in the plantation, owned by Selvaraj, too was destroyed.

Selvaraj said that normally wild elephants entering the plantations during daytime were chased away by the rapid response team under the Forest department. However, of late, the elephants have been raiding crops mostly at night and early morning.

Replenishing tanks

The animals, who come in search of water, also destroy the hose and other items used for watering the cardamom plants. Selvaraj said that earlier water used to be stored in tanks inside the forest for wild animals to drink during summer. Tanker lorries used to replenish the tanks, thus ensuring water availability. Now, with streams drying in the forest, wild elephants have moved into human habitations in search of water.

According to a Forest department official, a few check-dams turned dry as the temperature rose early this year. Water availability will be ensured in the temporary ponds inside the forest, he said, adding that the rapid response team was active to drive back wild elephants entering the farm areas.