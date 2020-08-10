As torrential rain continues, more shifted to relief camps in Kerala

10 August 2020 02:23 IST

Car with driver swept away in Kottayam; man electrocuted in Erattupetta

Torrential rain lashed most districts on Sunday, prompting district administrations to evacuate more families to relief camps. Four deaths were reported in the State in rain-related incidents. Seven districts had been on red alert since Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting extremely heavy rainfall.

In Kottayam district, a taxi driver, identified as Justin Joy, 26, of Manjapra, was swept away by floodwater along with his car in the early hours of Sunday near Manarcadu. His body was recovered in the afternoon. In Erattupettah, a man was electrocuted while cleaning a flooded shop. As many as 4495 people have been evacuated to 194 relief camps in the district.

According to the State disaster control room, two persons drowned in Kannur and Kasaragod.

Dam shutters raised

In rain-battered Pathanamthitta, six shutters of the Pampa dam have been raised by 60 cm. More people have been evacuated to relief camps even as the swollen Manimala river continued to inundate low-lying areas. A person, identified as Rajan of Pramadam, has been reported missing in the Achencoil river. A total of 3,342 people have been shifted to 103 relief camps in the district.

Kuttanad in Alappuzha district is facing the threat of another deluge with seven bund breaches occurring over the weekend and floodwater continuing to pour in from the east. As many as 327 people from Kuttanad have so far been shifted to relief camps. A large number of people in the flood-prone parts of Chengannur taluk also have been evacuated.

Floodwater has started receding from the highlands and midlands of Wayanad. The district reported a brief respite from the heavy rain on Sunday. Vehicle movement resumed on the Kozhikode-Kollegal national highway 766 after water receded from the low-lying banks of the Nugu river. Following heavy rain, 491 persons have been evacuated to camps in Kannur. In Palakkad and Malappuram, most of the rivers are in spate. In Kozhikode, around 700 people have been shifted to relief camps.

Six houses destroyed

Six houses were destroyed and 224 damaged in rain-related incidents in Ernakulam district. Most rivers in the district are in spate. Around 1,200 people have been shifted to 46 relief camps across the district.

In Thrissur district, 126 families have been shifted to relief camps in Kodungalloor, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Mukundapuram and Chavakkad taluks.

Coastal erosion continues to pose a major challenge in Thiruvananthapuram. As many as 583 people have been evacuated to camps in the district.