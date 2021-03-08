As tests dip, cases fall to 1,412 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2021 23:53 IST

Test positivity rate drops to 3.62%

A dip in testing over the weekend brought a steep drop in new cases of COVID-19 in the State on Monday.

As testing over 24 hours dipped to 39,046 samples, the new cases reported on Monday went down to 1,412. The test positivity rate also dropped below 4% for the first time, registering 3.62%. The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, rose to 10,78,739.

Of the 39,046 tests done, 19,688 were rapid antigen assay. Though the State has engaged mobile testing labs for boosting the number of RT-PCR tests there has not been a significant increase in these tests. On Monday, RT-PCR tests numbered 17,396. Other molecular diagnostic tests like Truenat, CBNAAT, constituted the remaining tests.

Advertising

Advertising

More recoveries

The State’s active case pool, which has been dropping steadily, went below 40,000 on Monday and stands at 39,236 cases. A significantly high number of recoveries than new cases were reported on the day. With 3,030 persons recovering, the cumulative recoveries rose to 10,34,895.

12 deaths

On Monday, the addition of 12 recent deaths to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities took the State’s cumulative toll till date to 4,312 deaths.

Kollam reported three deaths, Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kozhikode reported two deaths each, while Kannur reported one death.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, the source of infection of 117 people could not be traced, while 1,258 people are believed to have been infected through local transmission.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases, 245; Kollam 141; Thiruvananthapuram 139; Ernakulam 138; Malappuram 132; Idukki 104; Thrissur 90; Kannur 82; Kottayam 80; Alappuzha 79; Palakkad 55; Kasaragod 48; Pathanamthitta 48; and Wayanad 31 cases.

From South Africa

One person who reached the State from South Africa has tested positive for COVID-19. With this, a total of 100 persons who came from abroad since mid-December have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes 98 persons from the U.K. and two from South Africa.

So far, 11 persons, including one contact of a U.K. returnee, have tested positive for the virus variant B.1.1.7 in the State.