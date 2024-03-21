March 21, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - IDUKKI

As the ‘Save Padayappa’ campaign gathers momentum in Munnar, the Forest department has launched efforts to prevent people from provoking the wild tusker, emphasising minimal human intervention.

Sources say there was a high-level discussion to tranquilise and translocate the tusker from Munnar after it repeatedly created issues. With the talks triggering a row, a campaign called ‘Save Padayappa’ demanded that the animal be allowed to remain in Munnar. Later, the Forest department began a mission to chase the animal into the forest.

According to officials, Padayappa moved to the Kuttiyarvalley area on Thursday.

However, to avoid incidents involving wild tuskers, the department conducted an awareness camp for taxi drivers and tourist guides in Munnar. At the camp, held at Eravikulam National Park (ENP) on Thursday, officials stressed that wild elephants should not be provoked in the guise of tourism.

At the camp, Munnar Range Officer Biju S. told taxi drivers and tourist guides that elephants such as Padayappa were the major tourist attractions in Munnar. “When provoked, wild elephants can turn aggressive and pose a threat. If tuskers repeatedly create issues, it could result in the translocation of the animal, which may hit tourism prospects in Munnar too,” he said.

The official said elephants should never be approached in vehicles. “Recently, some drivers chased Padayappa and we cautioned them to avoid such actions,” said Mr. Biju.

A senior officer said Munnar was once known for the Nilgiri tahrs. “After the tusker Padayappa became a celebrity, it emerged as the icon of Munnar. This icon also helps to attract more tourists to the hill station,” he said.

Meanwhile, officials said the department had initiated steps to ensure water availability for elephants in the forest areas of Munnar. Three ponds had been cleared and filled with water in the Gundumalai and Idlymotta areas of the division.

Mr. Biju said officers inspected forest areas to assess water availability. “Water is available in most of the shola forests within the landscape. We found three ponds filled with mud. They were cleared and filled with water immediately. Pugmarks there showed that animals arrived to drink water from the source,” he said.