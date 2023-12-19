As rush to Sabarimala intensifies, Erumely remains chock-a-block with vehicles

December 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the Sabarimala temple continues to draw a large number of pilgrims, Erumely -- the key base station enroute the hillock, continues to remain chock-a-block with vehicles.

According to police, the town has experienced the biggest traffic snarls in its history this season and the ripple effects of these snarls are visible all across the region with serpentine queues extending across several kms all across the roads here.

“The entire region is so chocked with the pilgrims vehicles that traffic to only one direction could be permitted on most of these days. To ease the congestion, we have now opened more parking grounds that go up to several kms on both sides of the Sabarimala route’’, said an official.

As part of the tightened regulations, the police blocked vehicles from moving out of the parking grounds. Not only had this unprecedented rush forced pilgrims to spend hours inside their vehicles, but it also disrupted normal life in the region. Commuters are enduring a distressing experience as they navigate through the never-ending gridlock for past couple of days.

The traffic regulations, according to police, were being initiated in coordination with the police at Nilackal . “Pilgrims have been advised to remain at Erumely due to the availability of various amenities in the area. They are being asked to wait at designated parking grounds based on the instructions being received from Nilackal and Pampa’’, said an official.

To ease the congestion at Erumely town, the police have now opened more parking grounds . To manage the influx of pilgrims, a Deputy Superintendent of police has been tasked to oversee the situation. Additionally, there are 355 police officers, led by two inspectors, on duty here.