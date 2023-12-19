GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As rush to Sabarimala intensifies, Erumely remains chock-a-block with vehicles

December 19, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As the Sabarimala temple continues to draw a large number of pilgrims, Erumely -- the key base station enroute the hillock, continues to remain chock-a-block with vehicles.

According to police, the town has experienced the biggest traffic snarls in its history this season and the ripple effects of these snarls are visible all across the region with serpentine queues extending across several kms all across the roads here.

“The entire region is so chocked with the pilgrims vehicles that traffic to only one direction could be permitted on most of these days. To ease the congestion, we have now opened more parking grounds that go up to several kms on both sides of the Sabarimala route’’, said an official.

As part of the tightened regulations, the police blocked vehicles from moving out of the parking grounds. Not only had this unprecedented rush forced pilgrims to spend hours inside their vehicles, but it also disrupted normal life in the region. Commuters are enduring a distressing experience as they navigate through the never-ending gridlock for past couple of days.

The traffic regulations, according to police, were being initiated in coordination with the police at Nilackal . “Pilgrims have been advised to remain at Erumely due to the availability of various amenities in the area. They are being asked to wait at designated parking grounds based on the instructions being received from Nilackal and Pampa’’, said an official.

To ease the congestion at Erumely town, the police have now opened more parking grounds . To manage the influx of pilgrims, a Deputy Superintendent of police has been tasked to oversee the situation. Additionally, there are 355 police officers, led by two inspectors, on duty here.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.