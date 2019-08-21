As rain eases, Kerala government lifts quarrying ban

With the let-up in rain, the Mining and Geology Department has lifted the temporary ban slapped on all mining activities in the State.

As the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has withdrawn all heavy rain-related alerts and the moisture in soil has come down, the ban was lifted, said a government order issued by K. Biju, Director of the Department of Mining and Geology.

The ban had resulted in the shutting down of all the quarries in the State and the removal of sand for the construction of buildings. The department issued the ban order following the guidelines issued by the SDMA to all the agencies concerned, the circular said. The official was unavailable for comments. The heavy rain and the large-scale landslips in Kerala had claimed over 100 lives this year. A section of ecologists had blamed the uncontrolled quarrying activities in the Western Ghats for the landslips.

Meanwhile, those at the SDMA said the agency used to direct the officers concerned to issue stop memos for quarrying if it rained heavily for two consecutive days. The ban on quarrying are usually slapped during rainy seasons, officials said.

The SDMA’s Orange Book of Disaster Management, which details the safety management plans to be followed during monsoon period, empowers the officials of mining and geology to issue such orders at local levels. The ban order is usually lifted when there is a 24-hour rain-free period immediately after the ban period, officials said.

As of now, no authority can order a total ban on quarrying in Kerala as there are no policies or laws, which ban the activity.

The SDMA had also directed the District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure that quarrying using blasting is not permitted in the high hazard zones (red zone) listed by the SDMA. The High Court had upheld the SDMA stand on such bans in the case of Malabar Sands and Stones, Authority officials said. At the same time, the SDMA has sounded Orange alert for Idukki and Thrissur for Thursday.