GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

As prices soar, rubber plantations in central Travancore set to turn beehive of activities

With rubber prices going over over ₹200, workers and small-scale holders across central Travancore eagerly await the end of the rains to return to the rubber plantations

Published - June 30, 2024 12:20 am IST - KOTTAYAM

U. Hiran
A tapper collecting latex from a rubber tree at a plantation at Kanjirappally, Kottayam, which is regarded as the rubber heartland.

A tapper collecting latex from a rubber tree at a plantation at Kanjirappally, Kottayam, which is regarded as the rubber heartland. | Photo Credit: TH

From the backyard of his little house near Puthupally in Kottayam, Jose often gazes up at the sky, hoping for a break in the clouds. It’s been nearly a week since the rains began, and the skies show no sign of clearing up.

“The price of rubber is finally over ₹200, but here I am, sitting idle,” he says, growing restless. “So much work is left to be done in the plantation. The trees need to be rain-guarded and the undergrowth needs to be cleared,” maintains the middle-aged man, who works in a rubber plantation.

Like Jose, hundreds of workers and small-scale holders across central Travancore eagerly await the end of the rains to return to the rubber plantations that cover the region’s rolling hills. With each passing day of relentless rain, their anxiety grows.

After a long period of stagnation, rubber prices are soaring. Those who missed out on rain-guarding before the monsoon are keen to get to work as soon as the rain stops. “Farmers are desperate to start tapping now that the price has bounced above ₹200. Small-scale holdings will become hives of activity once the rain ends,” says Babu Joseph, general secretary of the National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producers Societies India.

He explains that many farmers have emotionally invested in their plantations. “Despite setbacks, they rarely consider exiting, even if they become somewhat disengaged. The latest price trend is a turning point, but how long will it last?” he wonders.

At present, only about 30% of the plantations in the State have completed rain-guarding, with the rest keen to finish the process as soon as possible to take advantage of the high prices. However, growers are also wary of the potential negative impact of the persistent rain on the rubber trees.

Rubber prices in the country reached a peak in 2011-2012 when the commodity fetched ₹243/kg on April 5, 2011. The recent price hike has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among growers. Rubber Board officials believe the current bullish trend in the market is likely to continue throughout the year.

“Last year saw lower than normal production due to an abnormal increase in rainy days followed by severe heat. The situation worsened with the early arrival of the monsoon in the third week of May. The heavy rain has disrupted the entire tapping process, and as a result, there is a high likelihood that prices will surge in the domestic market,” notes an official.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.