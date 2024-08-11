As prices rise, rubber farmers grow cautious

Despite the ongoing record-breaking rally in domestic rubber prices over the past week, small-scale rubber holdings in Kerala have been surprisingly slow to respond to the surge with the growers resorting to a “wait and watch” strategy before raising production levels.

Despite assurances from the Rubber Board that higher prices are likely to persist, they are closely monitoring market trends both domestically and internationally to make informed decisions.

``The growers have adopted a rather cautious approach as they will incur an additional expenditure of about ₹50,000 per hectare to clear the undergrowth in abandoned plantations,” says Babu Joseph, General Secretary, National Consortium of Regional Federations of Rubber Producers Societies India.

According to him, that the prices for both latex and sheets (RSS-4) remain at an all-time high isn’t enough to draw back growers who have faced losses in recent years to the plantations.

However, the growers who did not rain-guard their rubber trees before the monsoon are eager to start as soon as the rain ceases. But the unpredictable monsoon, coupled with a labour shortage, has hindered timely completion of the process. ``The long period of stagnation in the sector also prompted many tappers to seek alternative livelihoods. It will not be easy for growers to bring them back to the plantations and resume tapping suddenly,’’ he added.

Aby Ipe, a rubber farmer from Pampady and secretary of the Karshaka Congress (Kottayam district), highlights the dilemma growers face between producing sheets or latex due to increased prices. `` While the Rubber Board has repeatedly urged growers to produce more sheets, the shortage of rubber roller machines has posed a barrier since many were sold over the past decade and a half. Purchasing a new machine involves an additional expenditure of over ₹65,000’’, he points out.

The domestic market price for natural rubber, which exceeded ₹200 per kg for the first time in 12 years this June, reached an all-time high last week. All other lower grades have also fetched good prices correspondingly.

As per the daily price report from the Rubber Board, the price for Ribbed Smoked Rubber - 4 grade hit ₹247 per kg the other day. This new record surpasses the previous highest price of ₹243 per kg, set on April 5, 2011, for RSS-4 sheet rubber.

The rising rubber prices, meanwhile, has taken on a political dimension, with the Congress accusing the Union government of planning to set a maximum price cap for natural rubber. Pathanamthitta MP, Anto Antony raised the issue in Parliament, urging the government to drop the move.

In a statement, the MP noted that implementing such a cap following the recent rise in domestic rubber prices would have far-reaching consequences and could be devastating for growers. “It is pertinent to note at this juncture that the government has yet to implement a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the commodity,” he added.

