As part of revamp, Horticorp plans to close down unviable shops, open more franchised outlets

November 17, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Horticultural Products Development Corporation (Horticorp) is planning to open more franchised outlets and phase out unviable shops run directly by it as part of a revamp approved by the State government.

The Agriculture department agency will also launch an ‘Eat Locally’ campaign for promoting locally produced vegetables and fruits.

To be undertaken over the next two years, the revamp is based on the findings of a committee appointed by the government to make the agency more efficient and professional.

‘Increase sales’

‘’Horticorp shall attempt to increase the sale volume and number of shops three-fold on a franchise model subject to approval from the board of directors,’‘ a November 14 order issued by B. Ashok, Secretary, Agriculture department, said.

By 2024-25, the Horticorp sales network will consist of ‘‘only the most viable, owned sales points.’‘ The rest of the network will be made up of franchised outlets. Loss-making direct outlets will be given six months to improve sales, failing which they will be given the option of switching to the franchise model. The least viable 50% of direct outlets will be converted into franchise shops over 2022-23 and 2023-24, the order noted.

Formed in 1989, Horticorp has the job of procuring and marketing horticultural products, encouraging farmers to increase vegetable production, and preventing price rise in the market.

As part of fine-tuning its procurement strategy, the development of suitable software to track local prices, and a central price monitoring and control mechanism have been mooted. Horticorp will also put in place a ‘‘robust quality-control system’‘ based on the standards notified by the Central government.

Three-pronged strategy

Further, the revamp involves a three-pronged strategy to increase the acreage under production and consumption of locally produced vegetables and fruits. Branding and labeling of local produce, mass media campaigns on pesticide residues noticed in consignments coming from other States, and an ‘Eat Locally’ campaign with emphasis on safe-to-eat food are planned, according to the order.

Core staff will be offered short-duration managerial programmes as part of the efforts to usher in professionalism, it said. The Horticorp MD, Agriculture Director, and the Director of the State Horticulture Mission have been entrusted with carrying out the reform and restructuring proposals over the next two years.