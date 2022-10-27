As Opposition, UDF has only one voice: Satheesan

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 27, 2022 19:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

IUML State president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal presenting BV Abdullakkoya memorial award to Opposition leader VD Satheesan in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K Ragesh

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has only one voice as the Opposition bloc in the Kerala Assembly, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has claimed. He was here on Thursday to receive an award in memory of B.V. Abdullakkoya, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP. Mr. Satheesan said the many political parties in the UDF looked at issues from different angles, when it came to raising people’s concerns, they were united in the Assembly. “Going by convention, the Opposition is supposed to always oppose the government. We are not shying away from that responsibility. At the same time, we are also raising issues that concern the poor and marginalised people on the floor of the house,” he said. Mr. Satheesan said it was the Opposition that first brought drug menace to the attention of the people. “When we first raised the issue of stray dog menace, many people laughed at us. But we had clear data to show that over 2 lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in the State in a year. When we supplement our argument with records and data, no one can ignore us,” he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML State president, presented Mr. Satheesan with the award. The Thangal alleged that both the Union and the State governments were trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Society was bearing its consequences, he added. P.K. Kunhalikutty, IUML general secretary, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, among others, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app