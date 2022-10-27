As Opposition, UDF has only one voice: Satheesan

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has only one voice as the Opposition bloc in the Kerala Assembly, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has claimed. He was here on Thursday to receive an award in memory of B.V. Abdullakkoya, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP. Mr. Satheesan said the many political parties in the UDF looked at issues from different angles, when it came to raising people’s concerns, they were united in the Assembly. “Going by convention, the Opposition is supposed to always oppose the government. We are not shying away from that responsibility. At the same time, we are also raising issues that concern the poor and marginalised people on the floor of the house,” he said. Mr. Satheesan said it was the Opposition that first brought drug menace to the attention of the people. “When we first raised the issue of stray dog menace, many people laughed at us. But we had clear data to show that over 2 lakh people were bitten by stray dogs in the State in a year. When we supplement our argument with records and data, no one can ignore us,” he added.

Panakkad Syed Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, IUML State president, presented Mr. Satheesan with the award. The Thangal alleged that both the Union and the State governments were trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition. Society was bearing its consequences, he added. P.K. Kunhalikutty, IUML general secretary, and M.K. Muneer, MLA, among others, were present.