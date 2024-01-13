As monsoon retreats, temperature fluctuation likely in State

January 13, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With the conditions becoming favourable for the cessation of northeast rainfall activity over Kerala, the night and daytime temperatures are set to witness fluctuations in the State in the coming days. The northeast monsoon has almost retreated, although the withdrawal from the southern peninsula is expected to be around January 15, ending the two dominant monsoon seasons over the State.

With the cessation of rain activity, dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the State in the coming days, according to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. No rain occurred in Kerala and Lakshadweep on Saturday. The minimum temperature fell appreciably in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur districts, while there was no large change in it elsewhere in Kerala during the past 24 hours, said the bulletin.

Highest in capital

However, it was above normal in Kannur and Kollam districts, and it remained normal elsewhere in Kerala. On the other hand, Thiruvananthapuram city recorded the highest day temperature of 36 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which was around 3 degrees above the normal mark as per the long-period average. The above normal departure in maximum temperature was observed between 1 and 2 degrees Celsius in the remaining parts of the State.

Winter-like situation

Though the minimum night temperature is yet to dip drastically in the majority of the weather monitoring stations, the extended forecast issued by the IMD warns of the minimum night temperature falling below the normal mark in many parts of Kerala during the next two weeks, which is likely to bring a winter-like condition across the State for a brief period. Kottayam recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

