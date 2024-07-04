As monsoon advances, central Travancore in the grip of fever

With monsoon gathering momentum in the State, the central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta are grappling with a surge in seasonal contagious diseases, including fever, dengue, leptospirosis, and jaundice.

Hospitals in the region have witnessed long queues of patients, keeping the Health department officials on their toes. The situation is exacerbated by staff shortage, disruptions in the e-health system, and at times, a shortage of medicines.

Pathanamthitta, in particular, has seen a spike in dengue fever cases. In response, health authorities have intensified efforts to control dengue hotspots. Health Minister Veena George has directed the District Collector to convene a meeting with local body heads to assess the situation.

While Kottayam has also experienced an increase in fever cases, the district health authority sought to alleviate concerns, noting that most cases are seasonal viral fevers, commonly known as the flu. “Test reports indicate that the majority of cases are seasonal viral fevers. The Health department has taken all precautions. In June 2024, 8,406 individuals sought treatment for fever, compared to 14,316 during the same period the previous year,” said N. Priya, District Medical Officer in Kottayam.

Fever clinics, wards

The official also emphasised the importance of public vigilance in combating these diseases and urged individuals to take preventive measures. “Services of doctors, nurses, and other staff have been ensured in all government hospitals and health centres in the district. Specialised fever clinics and wards have been established in major hospitals in Kottayam, Pala, Changanassery, Kanjirappally, Vaikom, and Kuravilangad. Queue management systems, including token systems, have been implemented in all health centres,” she said.

Since May 27, the district has implemented a comprehensive preventive strategy known as ‘Prevention First’ to combat the spread of infectious diseases. Over 37,000 wells were chlorinated in three days by health workers and ASHA workers to prevent the transmission of diarrhoeal diseases, hepatitis, and typhoid.

Doxycycline given

Specific measures have been put in place to protect those at risk of contracting leptospirosis. These individuals have been identified and provided with the preventive drug doxycycline. In June, 34,000 people, including contract workers, agricultural workers, and dairy farmers received this medication.

To combat the spread of dengue fever, targeted efforts have been made to eliminate larvae from households, workplaces, schools, and other areas over a three-week period. Fogging operations have been successfully carried out in dengue-affected areas by the District Vector Control Unit.

