As KSWTD forays into tourist boat operations in Kochi, private boat operators step up marketing

April 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The foray of the Kerala State Water Transport department (KSWTD) into backwater cruise operations in Kochi this month by introducing a double-decker solar tourist boat signals a shift in the sector that has hitherto been dominated by private players operating tours from Marine Drive.

Private boat operators have been feeling the pinch after Kochi Water Metro Ltd. (KWML) introduced electric hybrid Water Metro ferries a year ago, in which one can travel for as low as ₹20, and even ₹10 on taking travel passes. A good share of its passengers are tourists. Yet another PSU, the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC), already operates a fleet comprising half a dozen tourist boats, including Egyptian-themed cruise vessel Nefertiti.

Solar electric ferry

The KSWTD had launched Indra, India’s largest solar electric ferry, in the Kochi backwaters earlier this month. The air-conditioned, double-decker vessel has 100 seats, while the upper deck provides a semi-open space for travellers. “The demand for the two-hour-long package tours that we operate at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., is picking up. The ₹300 fare for adults and ₹150 for children aged five to 11 years is inclusive of snacks. The booking contact number is 94000 50350 (and 351). Efforts are under way to introduce online booking for our fleet of tourist vessels in Ernakulam and nearby districts,” official sources said.

The KSWTD is also readying to roll out Vega 120, its fast ferry that operated in the Vaikom-Ernakulam-Fort Kochi corridor till the pandemic struck, as a tourist vessel that would operate conducted tours in the Kochi backwaters. “The vessel, with 40 seats in its air-conditioned cabin and 80 seats in its non-AC space, did trial runs a week ago after it was dry docked. It will begin operations in May, soon after recommendations of Indian Registry of Shipping (IRS) officials are made in the vessel,” the sources added.

Dent in revenue

Faced with a substantial dent in revenue after the introduction of Water Metro ferries, and the KSINC and SWTD foraying into the lucrative tourist-boat sector, private boat operators have stepped up their marketing efforts along the three-km-long Marine Drive waterfront – where all these players have berthed their vessels. Many have also slashed their rates, it is learnt.

The secretary of Marine Drive Tourist Boats’ Association Saju T.B. spoke of how there was a lull in demand for private tourist boats after Water Metro ferries began operating from the High Court terminal in Marine Drive a year ago. “The extension of their service to Fort Kochi since April 21 might further affect boat operators. However, we are hopeful of more tourists opting for backwater cruises, with the completion of the Lok Sabha election in Kerala. Many tourist buses from neighbouring States arrived at Marine Drive on Saturday. These tourists generally opt for backwater cruises en masse.”

An advantage vis-a-vis Water Metro ferries is that personnel of most private tourist boats explain to guests about the landmarks en route, their historical significance, and also ask the tourists to be on the lookout for dolphins in the backwaters, he added.

