As Kochi smoulders, hospitality sector in Kerala in jitters

March 09, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The dense smoke from the smouldering plastic waste at Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi may impact the tourism industry as poor air quality often subdues demand for outdoor leisure activities.

The toxic air in Kochi, considered the gateway to Kerala, has forced a Taiwan delegation that reached Kerala the other day to skip the city and stay at Guruvayur, considering the high level of pollution there.

Shubham Agnihotri, vice chairman of the Taiwan India Ayurveda Association, who reached Kerala to attend a Responsible Tourism summit organised by the Tourism department at Kumarakom a week ago, said his plan was to move to Kochi after the summit. “However, my friends suggested avoiding Kochi considering the health advisory issued by the State following the high level of pollution and I stayed on at Kumarakom.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On March 7, the delegation from Taiwan reached Cochin International Airport. But we took them to Shoranur first and then to Guruvayur. Now we have decided to have a brief stopover for the delegates at Fort Kochi, which is not significantly affected by the pollution, on Friday before visiting Alappuzha and then Thiruvananthapuram, from where they will leave for their country,” said Mr. Agnihotri.

George Scaria, managing director, Keralavoyages India , said his company had around 50 foreign guests in the State now. A delegation from Denmark had been staying in Fort Kochi since Wednesday and a Polish delegation undergoing yoga retreat at Chellanam would come to Fort Kochi on March 11 before leaving for their country. “We have decided to restrict their local tour to Fort Kochi alone as the area is relatively free from pollution,” he said.

Sajeev Kurup, general secretary, Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industries, said foreigners who visited Kochi at this point of time would never dare to visit the destination again as the situation was pathetic there. Due to the fire, local authorities had stopped collecting plastic waste temporarily, resulting in heaps of waste in the city , said Mr. Kurup.

Moreover, a good number of guests, both domestic and international, had health difficulties, including respiratory ailments, after the COVID-19 outbreak. The toxic air would definitely create uneasiness for them which would dent the image of Kerala outside the country , added Mr. Kurup.

Kerala used to receive around 10-11 lakh foreigners annually and the majority of them used to land there and go for trips connecting Kochi, Alappuzha, and Idukki before leaving for other destinations.