As hospitals close in Idukki, non-COVID patients struggle

IDUKKI

20 July 2020 20:03 IST

Six treatment centres, including PHCs, closed as part of virus containment

With six hospitals closed in the wake of the local transmission of COVID-19, Idukki’s health infrastructure is in the throes of a crisis. The treatment of non-COVID-19 patients, especially in the high ranges, has come to a standstill, according to local people.

Tata General Hospital at Munnar was closed on Sunday, the latest to do so, after a doctor and three other staff tested positive for COVID-19. “This was the only hospital with an inpatient facility at Munnar and it catered to the plantation workers apart from the general public,” said Mariappan, a local resident and a worker at Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) Ltd. No hospital was available for the residents of Munnar now, he added.

The other treatment centres closed included the Social Health Centre at Rajakkad, two primary health centres at Senapathy and Chinnakanal, and two private hospitals at Rajakkad. The closing down of the hospitals has in effect made health facilities inaccessible to Rajakkad residents.

The non-COVID-19 patients were the worst affected in the high ranges, said C. Arunkumar, a social worker with a non-governmental organisation.

Theni and Kottayam

With Government Medical College Hospital, Idukki, lacking infrastructure facilities, people in the low ranges used to depend on Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, while those from plantation areas in the high ranges went to the medical college hospital at Theni in Tamil Nadu. However, in the present situation, it is difficult for people from rural areas to travel to Theni or Kottayam.

“The closure of rural health centres will severely affect patients with chronic diseases. While alternative arrangements for the treatment of COVID-19 patients are available, other patients’ well-being is at stake,” said Nizamuddin, a social activist.