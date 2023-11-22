As government expands public outreach, rubber sector remains sanguine

November 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

As the State government looks to consolidate its support base in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the ailing rubber sector remains sanguine about the prospects of a hike in the commodity’s stabilisation price.

To get the ball rolling in this direction, Jose K. Mani, chairman, Kerala Congress (M), a key ally of the Left Democratic Front, has asked the State government for increasing the support price of rubber from ₹170 to ₹200 per kg. The postulation, which hitherto would have been regarded as routine from a pro-farmer party, however, is being noted for its timing as well as the timeline it has set.

While the demand was raised on the day when the LDF government kick-started its mass outreach programme, it also sets a specific timeline for implementing the hike – quite unprecedented for a constituent party in the left coalition.

“The hike in stabilisation price should be implemented by December this year, or else the farmers will not be able to continue with rubber cultivation,” Mr.Mani has stated.

Interestingly, the Cabinet is scheduled to hold its outreach programme in Kottayam for three days from December 12.

“The KC(M) is hopeful that the government will be announcing a hike of at least ₹10 in the stabilisation price of the commodity during the Navakerala Sadas in Kottayam. This way, it will be able to pacify the farmers as well as the Catholic Church, who have accused the LDF and specifically the KC(M) of not doing enough to resuscitate the ailing rubber sector,’’ said a KC(M) source.

The party’s hope is also aided by a decision by the State government to start paying up the welfare pension dues to beneficiaries and salary arrears to government employees.

Despite multiple demands by the KC(M), the government has held back a hike in floor prices till now, catching the regional party off its guard on more than one occasion. The issue assumes a political dimension in the central Travancore region including Kottayam where a bulk of the rubber plantations and farmers are concentrated.

The Rubber Price Incentive Scheme (RPIS), which ensures a minimum support price for the crop, was launched by the KC(M) patriarch the late K.M.Mani during his tenure as Finance Minister with the United Democratic Front government in 2015. While the scheme had been rolled out with ₹150 as the basic price, the next LDF government raised it to ₹170 per kg shortly before the previous Assembly elections.