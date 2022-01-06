As COVID graph rises, focus on home care

Thiruvananthapuram

06 January 2022 21:56 IST

Health workers to be given training by Health department

Health workers would be given training by the Health department in the proper management of home care for COVID-19 patients, in preparation for managing a possible third wave of the pandemic.

The COVID-19 graph in the State, which had been on a steady decline, has now started to rise with the circulation of the highly transmissible Omicron virus variant. A total of 280 Omicron cases have been detected in the State so far.

If the highly transmissible variant results in a surge in cases, proper home care of mild cases can ensure that hospitals are not overcrowded and put under strain, Health Minister Veena George has said.

Because of the current weather conditions, a lot many cases of cold, fever, with cough or bodyache are being reported. It is possible that some of these symptomatic people would be having COVID-19 and it is essential that they are tested to rule out the infection.

In all districts, health workers, DISHA helpline counsellors and e-Sanjeevani doctors are also being given adequate training to guide people on managing COVID-19 at home.

Ms. George said that the State had made infrastructural additions, such as more ventilators, ICU beds, paediatric care facilities and adequate oxygen supplies much ahead. Hospital staff have also been trained in infection control and ICU management.

Meanwhile, the online platform developed by the Health department and the National Health Mission along with C-DIT, is organising various training programmes for all categories of health workers.

Ms. George appealed to all health workers to register themselves in the link, https://keralahealthtraining.kerala.gov.in/login/signup.php and to join the training programmes.