As climate change threatens Kole wetlands, urgent action needed to preserve biodiversity, livelihoods: study

A study conducted by the Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences for Ramsar Bureau-East Asia, on “Impact of climate change on Kole wetlands” highlights alarming trends threatening this vital ecosystem, which was designated as a Ramsar Site in 2002. The research reveals that escalating urbanisation around the wetlands, rising salinity levels, excessive use of agrochemicals, declining mangroves, and increasing contamination are sounding a death knell for the Kole fields.

The study shows significant urban encroachment over the past two decades, particularly in areas like Puzhakal, Cherpu, and Irinjalakuda, where built-up zones have doubled.

Alarmingly, if precautionary measures are not implemented, three-fourth of the wetland could be inundated due to a predicted sea level rise of 0.5 m linked to global warming. The salinity model identifies Mullesary, Cherpu, and Irinjalakuda as “highly vulnerable.” While crop production may see a slight uptick by 2030, it is expected to systematically decline by 2060, with maximum temperatures projected to rise by 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius by the 2040s.

The study also warns that areas with significant mangrove cover, known for their high carbon sequestration rates, will diminish if salinity exceeds 18 ppt in Chetuva and Idianchira. Water quality in nearby open wells is already compromised due to chemical and bacterial contamination, exacerbated by untreated sewage flowing from Thrissur Corporation and Irinjalakuda Municipality. Overuse of agrochemicals further threatens the wetlands.

Urgent steps

As an immediate action, the report calls for a comprehensive scientific operational policy for the Chimoni reservoir to address the irrigation needs of the Kole. Additionally, it emphasises the urgent need to repair, maintain, and systematically operate the regulators and barrages at Enamakkal and Idianchira.

Professor R. Ramakumar, a member of the State Planning Board who inaugurated the workshop, underscored the necessity of planning adaptive measures to combat the adverse effects of climate change. He also advocated for the development of climate-resilient crop species and the formation of regional farmer groups to enhance procurement and marketing of agricultural products, thereby empowering farmers.

E.J. James, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Karunya University, stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and establishing an early warning system to safeguard the Kole lands from climate change impacts. He emphasised the Kole ecosystem’s significance as a biodiversity hotspot, highlighting the urgent need for protective measures.

