As cases surge, more samples to be collected

Taking a serious note of the sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Kottayam over the past two weeks, authorities have decided to expand the treatment facilities and sample testing on an emergency basis.

A meeting convened by Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman here on Saturday decided to initiate follow-up action on the basis of a Covid Karma Plan (surge plan) approved by the District Disaster Management Authority. In line with a State-level plan to take the daily collection target to 15,000 samples by July 15, steps are afoot to collect a daily average of 1,000 samples at the district level.

Besides opening new collection centres and raising the number of mobile collection units, additional facilities will be put in place at existing treatment centres to treat the sick. Similarly, more Covid Firstline Treatment Centres (CFLTC) will be activated for accommodating asymptomatic patients.

As per the plan, COVID-19 patients will be admitted to the Changanassery General Hospital without interrupting other treatment facilities. Similarly, the K.R. Narayanan Institute of Visual Science and Arts at Thekkumthala, Government Working Women's Hostel at Muttambalam, and MGDM Hospital at Kangazha too will be converted as CFLTCs in the first phase. Oxygen therapy will be arranged at these centres.

The administration has so far arranged facilities for accommodating 3,200 people across 23 CFLTCs while the surge plan envisages extending the treatment facility for up to 10,000 patients. In case of a sudden rise in the number of cases, more CFLTCs will be set up with the cooperation of local authorities.

Dual-chamber cabs

Based on requirement, ambulances will be sourced from private hospitals and dual-chamber taxi cabs will be used for dropping back persons who have recovered from the infection.

Mr. Thilothaman directed the authorities to ensure that patients were shifted to hospitals and treated without delay. He also asked the police to take steps to avoid congestion at market places and initiate action against those not wearing masks.

District Collector M. Anjana and District Police Chief G. Jaidev were present.