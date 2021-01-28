As cases rise, Kollam steps up caution

KOLLAM

28 January 2021 22:44 IST

More FLTCs planned, curbs on tourist destinations

With the district reporting a rise in new COVID-19 cases, the authorities have decided to declare more micro-containment zones as per government instructions. A decision in this regard was taken at a COVID-19 review meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by District Collector B. Abdul Nasar on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 first-line treatment centres (FLTC) will be increased and officials will ensure the compliance of COVID-19 protocols and break-the-chain norms. Health, Revenue, Police and Local Self-Government departments will intensify preventive measures while more restrictions will be imposed on all tourist destinations in the district. The Health Department had issued new guidelines for Munroe Thuruthu after a spike in cases last week. Persons who work in tourism sector, including canoe operations, have been instructed to take monthly antigen tests following the surge in cases.

While the number of cases has been going up in some panchayats, students testing positive has become another concern for the authorities. It was also decided in the meeting to step up surveillance at festival areas, weddings and shopping centres. Incident commanders will be in charge of ensuring protocol compliance at various harbours.

Destitute homes

The Health Department will conduct regular visits and awareness programmes at old age homes and shelters for destitute. Since several cases have been reported from some destitute homes in the district, preventive measures to curb further spread will be taken. The activities of Closed Cluster Groups (CCG) formed to prevent local transmission of COVID-19 will be strengthened. The meeting also reviewed the functioning of various squads and taluk-level sectoral magistrates.