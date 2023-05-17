ADVERTISEMENT

As first step to Housing Board revival, apartment complex to be built in Thrikkakara

May 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Board plans new projects in State capital, Kozhikode. State government has promised trade unions in board that it will stand guarantee for loans to take up new projects

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Housing Board is launching a slew of projects on the public-private partnership model as part of its revival plans.

Curtain will go up on the first such project in Kochi on Thursday with the official announcement of a residential apartment complex in Thrikkakara municipality, on the outskirts of Kochi.

The announcement of the apartment complex project is part of the 100-day action plan in connection with the second anniversary celebrations of the Left Democratic Front government.

Housing Board sources said the apartment complex project would be announced at a programme to be organised at the conference hall of the city Revenue Tower. Minister for Revenue K. Rajan will officially announce the project online in the presence of Hibi Eden, MP; Uma Thomas and T. J. Vinod, MLAs; Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan; and Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar.

With buyers’ participation

Housing Board sources said that the Palachuvadu project in Thrikkakara municipality would have three-bedroom apartments. There would be commercial space on the ground level. The complex would be built with the participation of those intending to buy the residential units.

Board sources also indicated that similar projects would come up at locations such as Elamkulam and Kaloor in Kochi. A project had been launched in Thiruvananthapuram and had received enthusiastic response from buyers, sources added. The board would also launch new projects in the State capital and Kozhikode.

As part of the revival plans of the Housing Board, the State government had promised the trade unions in the board that it would stand guarantee for loans to take up new projects. A joint forum of trade unions had demanded a guarantee for about ₹500 crore loan for various projects. The promise by the government came at the end of a protest organised by various groups of employees in February this year. It had also been decided that the rental arrears and the amount written off on projects for the economically weaker sections would be compensated at the earliest.

