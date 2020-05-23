Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier turns 99

Aryavaidyan P.K. Warrier, veteran Ayurvedic physician and managing trustee of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala, turned 99 on Friday. He celebrated his birthday quietly with his family at Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Arya Vaidya Sala at Kottakkal.

As it was the lockdown period, Dr. Warrier avoided even the special birthday puja at Arya Vaidya Sala’s Viswambhara Temple. There were fewer than 20 members around him including his daughter Subhadra Ramachandran, nephews P. Raghava Varier and P. Madhavankutty Varier, and nieces Saraswati S. Varier and K. Lekha.