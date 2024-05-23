Aryankavu residents seek lasting solution to human-wildlife conflict

Residents of Palaruvi ward in Aryankavu grama panchayat are having sleepless nights of late as elephant incursions have become a routine affair in the area. While the panchayat has been witnessing a steady rise in human-wildlife conflict for a while, the current situation has triggered widespread panic among the people.

As straying animals raid crops and leave a trail of destruction, farmers are finding it hard to cope with the escalating menace. “For the last six days an elephant has been roaming in our area that is just 50 metres from the main road. I was born and brought up here and it’s for the first time we are seeing elephants near our homes. Many residents have suffered crop loss and the situation is very distressing. We are forced to stay awake at night to scare away the elephants,” says Jayakumar, resident. According to farmers, they have been requesting Forest department officials to come up with a permanent solution for several years. “Initially we tried solar-powered fences, but that turned out to be no deterrent to elephants. They continued to stray into our farmlands and the project was a failure. Elephant-proof trenches could keep the animals away to a great extent, but officials said they have no fund for that,” says Sunny, resident. The area has several settler farmers from nearby districts and many are planning to relocate. “They had migrated to this place without any amenities as it was good for farming. But now they are left with nothing as they cannot protect their crops,” he adds. Kala, a homemaker, says it is not just the farmers who are affected. “Monkeys, wild boars and giant squirrels also make our lives miserable. Many persons were attacked by wild boars whereas monkeys enter our kitchens and take whatever they find. Though the issue was always there, the menace has now grown to an intolerable level,” she adds. The residents also point out lack of resources in the forest as the major reason for animal incursions and the department is taking no steps to ensure fodder. Meanwhile, the officials said they have deployed a team to tackle the issue and they will be working in coordination with the local residents to address the menace.

