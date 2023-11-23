ADVERTISEMENT

Aryadan Shoukath misses KPCC rally

November 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) refrained its general secretary Aryadan Shoukath from attending the Palestine solidarity rally the Congress held in Kozhikode on Thursday.

KPCC president K. Sudhakaran told Mr. Shoukath to stay away from the rally. The KPCC decision was as part of the disciplinary measures initiated against Mr. Shoukath following a Palestine rally he organised at Malappuram in violation of a whip by the leadership.

Mr. Shoukath had organised a massive rally here on November 4 under the banner of the Aryadan Foundation inviting the wrath of the KPCC. Following the rally, he was asked not to attend any official programmes of the Congress for a week.

The KPCC disciplinary committee, meanwhile, heard Mr. Shoukath and others and recommended that he be censured for indiscipline. The committee headed by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan suggested that no stringent action be initiated against Mr. Shoukath.

However, because of the inconvenience of the KPCC president, a final decision was yet to be taken in the matter. Mr. Sudhakaran is likely to attend to the matter on Friday.

