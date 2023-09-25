Aryadan Award presented to Satheesan

September 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal said here on Monday that the late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed was his guru legislative work. Mr. Venugopal was speaking after presenting the maiden Aryadan Award for the best parliamentarian to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan. The award was instituted by the Aryadan Mohamed Foundation.

“Legislators would never share with others the points they prepare to address the Assembly. But Aryadan had done it,” said Mr. Venugopal, speaking in detail about the late Congress leader’s hospitality.

Mr. Satheesan, in his reply speech, also said that Arydan was his guru in the Assembly. He said Aryadan had deep understanding of economic matters. That is why Aryadan was chosen by the Congress to speak first for the Budget.

United Democratic Front convener M.M. Hasan commemorated Aryadan. District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy presided over the function. Former Ministers K.C. Joseph and A.P. Anil Kumar, MLA, IUML leader Abdurahman Randathani, PKCC general secretary Aryadan Shoukath, and former MP C. Haridas spoke.