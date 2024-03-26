Arya Vaidya Sala turns to palliative care

March 26, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala made a bold move in palliative care by launching a special clinic named Sanjeevanam at its Charitable Hospital, Kottakkal, on Tuesday. The occasion marked the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Charitable Hospital.

“Palliative care is not one to be given after all means of treatment are tried out. Rather it is the collective responsibility of a civilised society in the changing times,” said E. Divakaran, director of Thrissur-based Institute of Palliative Care.

Dr. Divakaran pointed out that palliative care could play a significant role in treating chronic diseases. “People should change the attitude that palliative care is a part of cancer treatment,” he said.

He added that the beginning of palliative care clinics at all hospitals would help improve patients’ quality of life. Kottakkal municipal chairperson K. Haneesha presided over the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier said the century-old Charitable Hospital was the result of Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier’s humanistic outlook.

“Illnesses mark the sad part of one’s life. Sanjeevanam underscores the care to mitigate the sufferings of a patient. This clinic is the continuity of the 100 years of humanitarian care that Arya Vaidya Sala followed,” said Dr. Varier.

E. Narayanankutty Varier, medical director of MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode, delivered the keynote address. Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar, Arya Vaidya Sala honorary medical advisor (modern medicine) P. Balachandran, municipal standing committee chairperson P. Mariyamu, senior doctor P.R. Ramesh, and union leaders M. Ramachandran, K. Madhu, M.V. Ramachandran, and K.P. Muraleedharan spoke.

Arya Vaidya Sala trustee and additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan welcomed the gathering. Chief medical officer K.M. Madhu proposed a vote of thanks.

The palliative clinic will function from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hospital superintendent K. Lekha said the clinic would provide inpatient facility, if required.

