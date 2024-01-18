ADVERTISEMENT

Arya Vaidya Sala to celebrate 80th Founder’s Day on January 30

January 18, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will celebrate its 80th Founder’s Day with a variety of programmes on January 30. Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier had breathed his last on January 30, 1944.

Classical dancer and Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai will inaugurate the celebrations in the courtyard of Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, will preside over the function. Novelist Subhash Chandran will deliver the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier memorial lecture. He will speak on ‘Creativity as medicine for survival’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted astrophysicist from Paris Observatory Aswin Sekhar will commemorate P.S. Varier. Managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier will present awards and scholarships to students of Ayurveda. Additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan will speak.

Arya Vaidya Sala staff and their families will present their artistic skills in the evening. Malayalam Theatrical Heritage and Arts (MATHA), Perambra, will present a programme named ‘Sarga Keralam’ by giving a visual embodiment to Malayalam poems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US