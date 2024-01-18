GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arya Vaidya Sala to celebrate 80th Founder’s Day on January 30

January 18, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will celebrate its 80th Founder’s Day with a variety of programmes on January 30. Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier had breathed his last on January 30, 1944.

Classical dancer and Kerala Kalamandalam Chancellor Mallika Sarabhai will inaugurate the celebrations in the courtyard of Kailasamandiram, the headquarters of Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.

K.K. Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, will preside over the function. Novelist Subhash Chandran will deliver the Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier memorial lecture. He will speak on ‘Creativity as medicine for survival’.

Noted astrophysicist from Paris Observatory Aswin Sekhar will commemorate P.S. Varier. Managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier will present awards and scholarships to students of Ayurveda. Additional chief physician K. Muraleedharan will speak.

Arya Vaidya Sala staff and their families will present their artistic skills in the evening. Malayalam Theatrical Heritage and Arts (MATHA), Perambra, will present a programme named ‘Sarga Keralam’ by giving a visual embodiment to Malayalam poems.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.