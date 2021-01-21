Arya Vaidya Sala studies win global attention

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala said here on Thursday that its studies on certain Ayurvedic medicines, widely prescribed as an immune-booster in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have won international attention.
The United States National Health Institute’s Public Health Emergency collections have included the findings of a series of research conducted by Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala.
Renowned publisher Springer Nature has published the results of the studies jointly conducted by Arya Vaidya Sala’s Department of Clinical Research, the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research and the Product Development Department.
Three formulations
Chemical studies conducted at the Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR) on three formulations such as Vilvadi Gulika, Indukantham Kwatham, and Mukkamukkaduvadi Gulika have been identified with several active molecules having antiviral and immunomodulatory properties.
The research led by C.T. Sulaiman, senior scientist at CMPR under the guidance of Indira Balachandran, CMPR project director; and P.R. Ramesh, chief of Clinical Research, has yielded positive results, especially as the world is fighting COVID-19.
The outcome of the research was published in the Emergency Public Health Information of National Health Institute.
Deepak M., scientist at CMPR;, K. Mahesh, senior physician; were involved in the clinical research, and E.M. Anandan, chief of the Product Development Department, were the other members of the research team.
