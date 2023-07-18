Arya Vaidya Sala releases book on medicinal plants

July 18, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala released a book on medicinal plants and their cultivation at a function held at Arya Vaidya Sala’s Centre for Medicinal Plants Research (CMPR), Kottakkal, on Tuesday. The book in Malayalam titled Aushadha Sasyangalum Avayude Krishi Reethiyum was brought out in association with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) as part of a joint project.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief physician and managing trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier released the book by handing over a copy to Nabard Kerala region’s chief general manager Gopakumaran Nair. Dr. Varier presided over the function. Indira Balachandran, project director, welcomed the gathering.

The Nabard is funding a project aimed at promoting and popularising five medicinal plants in the district. As many as 120 farmer groups are cultivating the medicinal plants through such partner agencies as Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS); Keystone Foundation, Nilambur; Greendom Farmer Producer Company, Kondotty; People’s Foundation, Kozhikode; and Thanal Welfare Society, Maranchery.

As many as 35 farmer representatives and farmers from tribal communities attended Tuesday’s function.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai; additional project director Geetha S. Pillai; Arya Vaidya Sala head of materials Shylaja Madhavankutty; Nabard district development manager Mohammed Riyaz; and Lead Bank district manager M.A. Titten spoke.

