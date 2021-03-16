Arya Vaidya Sala opens surgery clinic

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala made a historic move by opening its first surgery unit at Kottakkal on Monday. The surgery clinic, known in Ayurveda as Shalya treatment, will focus on anorectal treatment.

Chief physician and trustee P. Madhavankutty Varier and Chief Executive Officer G.C. Gopala Pillai inaugurated the clinic functioning at the OP wing of Arya Vaidya Sala.

Specialist doctors

The clinic will offer specialised treatment for haemorrhoids or piles, fistula, anal fissures, leg wounds caused by varicose vein and diabetes, and plantar fasciitis or heel pain. Arya Vaidya Sala officials said specialist doctors such as P.P. Praveen and Jithin K. Nair would be available at the clinic.