Arya Vaidya Sala opens new godown

14 December 2021 22:45 IST

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Tuesday opened its new godown for stocking herbs and medicines. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and Chief Physician P.M. Varier inaugurated the new facility at Changuvetty.

Arya Vaidya Sala has set up the new godown as part of an ongoing modernisation drive. Officials said that the existing warehouse facilities would be upgraded and the buildings renovated.

Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer G.C. Gopala Pillai, Arya Vaidya Sala trustees K. Muraleedharan and P. Ramkumar, joint general manager P. Rajendran, group captain U. Pradeep, senior manager Shailaja Madhavankutty, and herb suppliers attended the function.

