Arya Vaidya Sala Founder’s Day on January 30

January 18, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala will celebrate its 79th Founder’s Day on January 30. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai will inaugurate the celebrations. Playback singer K.S. Chitra will be the chief guest at the function. Principal Secretary B. Ashok will deliver the Vaidyratnam P.S. Varier Memorial Lecture. Linguist Ezhumattoor Rajaraja Varma will commemorate P.S. Varier. Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee P.M. Varier will give away the institution’s annual awards at the function. ADVERTISEMENT

