Arya Vaidya Sala Charitable Hospital begins centenary celebrations

April 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala on Monday evening kicked off the year-long celebrations of the centenary of its prestigious Charitable Hospital. Established in 1924 by legendary physician and Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier, the Charitable Hospital offering both Ayurveda and allopathy has treated millions of patients in the past 100 years.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Justice Devan Ramachandran, Kerala High Court judge, said that Ayurveda would be well equipped to take up the challenges being thrown by modern lifestyle diseases. He said the relevance of Ayurveda has increased, especially since COVID-19 pandemic.

Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee and Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier released the centenary logo of Charitable Hospital, popular among the local people as Dharmasupatri. Arya Vaidya Sala chief executive officer K. Harikumar presided over the function.

Actor Asha Sharat and Almas Hospital chairman P.A. Kabeer were guests at the function. Arya Vaidya Sala trustee C.E. Unnikrishnan welcomed the gathering. Charitable Hospital superintendent K. Lekha proposed a vote of thanks.

The year-long celebrations will have seminars, lectures, exhibitions, cultural programmes, and staging of a drama based on the life of Arya Vaidya Sala founder Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier.

Established in 1924, the Charitable Hospital remains an icon of the social commitment and exceptional love of humanity displayed by Vaidyaratnam P.S. Varier.

Offering free allopathic as well as Ayurvedic treatment from the beginning, the Charitable Hospital remains unique in many respects. It offers free treatment to hundreds of patients every day. Last year alone, about two lakh patients were given free treatment at its outpatient wing. More than 2,000 were given free inpatient service.

Apart from allopathic and Ayurveda outpatient and inpatient wings, the hospital has special clinics for cancer and mental health. Recently, the Charitable Hospital opened a palliative care clinic named Sanjeevanam. Besides, a clinical research centre is functioning at the hospital.

