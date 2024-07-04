GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates East Block anniversary

Published - July 04, 2024 01:01 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier inaugurating the first anniversary of the Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre’s East Block at Kottakkal on July 3.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier inaugurating the first anniversary of the Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre’s East Block at Kottakkal on July 3. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre (AH&RC) celebrated the first anniversary of its East Block on (July 3) Wednesday. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier inaugurated the celebrations.

He also inaugurated a physiotherapy centre with modern facilities. AH&RC East Block chief medical officer and superintendent P.R. Ramesh, Arya Vaidya Sala trustees K. Muraleedharan, P. Ramkumar, joint general managers P. Rajendran and U. Pradeep, heads of other departments, and employees union leaders attended the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala’s Kathakali troupe P.S.V. Natyasangham later staged Duryodhana Vadham, a well-known Kathakali story from Mahabharata.

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala / ayurveda / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.