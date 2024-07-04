Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates East Block anniversary

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Ayurvedic Hospital and Research Centre (AH&RC) celebrated the first anniversary of its East Block on (July 3) Wednesday. Arya Vaidya Sala managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier inaugurated the celebrations.

He also inaugurated a physiotherapy centre with modern facilities. AH&RC East Block chief medical officer and superintendent P.R. Ramesh, Arya Vaidya Sala trustees K. Muraleedharan, P. Ramkumar, joint general managers P. Rajendran and U. Pradeep, heads of other departments, and employees union leaders attended the function.

Arya Vaidya Sala’s Kathakali troupe P.S.V. Natyasangham later staged Duryodhana Vadham, a well-known Kathakali story from Mahabharata.