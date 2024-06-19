GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Arya Vaidya Sala celebrates award of honorary DSc degree to P.M. Varier

Published - June 19, 2024 07:43 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (left) awarding DSc degree to Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala Managing Trustee and Chief Physician P. Madhavankutty Varier.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala celebrated the award of honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree to its managing trustee and chief physician P. Madhavankutty Varier. The degree was awarded to him and two others by the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) on Friday last.

Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala senior public relations officer M.T. Ramakrishnan said the honorary DSc was in recognition of the scientific pursuit made by Dr. Varier and his team.

According to Mohanan Kunnummel, Vice-Chancellor of KUHS, Dr. Varier, through his pioneering work, has transformed countless lives and fostered renewed appreciation for holistic health.

Along with Dr. Varier, M.R. Rajagopal, popularly known as the ‘father of palliative care in India’, and S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, were also awarded DSc degrees. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan presented the awards.

