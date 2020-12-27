Arya to be elected Mayor today

The election to the Mayor post of the city Corporation will be held at 11 a.m on Monday morning, while that for the Deputy Mayor post will be held in the afternoon. The Left Democratic Front, which has 52 seats in the 100-member Corporation council, had earlier declared 21-year old Arya Rajendran as their Mayor candidate.

Though the results of the contest are a foregone conclusion considering the LDF’s comfortable majority in the council, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 34 seats and the United Democratic Front, which has 10 seats, have decided to contest the elections.

While the UDF has decided to field Kunnukuzhy councillor Mary Pushpam for the Mayor post, the BJP was yet to choose its candidates when reports last came in on Sunday evening. The Mayor will be sworn in as soon as the results of the election are out. District Collector Navjot Khosa will be administering the oath. Leaving nothing to chance, the CPI(M) district committee has scheduled a mock polling for the LDF councillors on Monday morning.

The election to the Deputy Mayor post will be held at 2 p.m. The LDF will be fielding Pattom ward councillor P.K.Raju as its candidate, while UDF will be fielding Akkulam ward councillor S.Sureshkumar.

The BJP has decided to field Simi Jyothish, who headed the tax appeal standing committee in the previous council, as the Mayor candidate and Palkulangara ward councillor P.Ashokkumar as the Deputy Mayor candidate. Two councillors who are under observation for COVID-19 will cast their votes from a separate room in the Corporation building.